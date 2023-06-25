ALBION — A 2022 graduate of Medina High School was killed when the car he was in crashed on West Countyhouse Road early this morning, state police said.
Gabriel J. Casanova, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:37 a.m. crash.
Casanova was a passenger in a 2009 Lincoln Navigator when the vehicle, which was traveling east, went off the road and flipped several times, police said.
Casanova was ejected.
The other three people in the vehicle all were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and released with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.