MEDINA — The Medina Mustangs Marching Band took second place over the weekend, competing for the first time this season when it traveled to Hilton Saturday.
There were 2 schools in the SS1 class and East Irondequoit earned first place with a score of 78.20. Medina followed with a score of 75.15.
In LS3, Greece took first place with a score of 74.05, followed by Hilton in second with 68.90.
Webster was the only school in LS2 and scored 78.95.
In the National class Victor came in first with 76.35, followed by Lancaster with 75.65.
Eight bands in total performed, starting with the Pride of Rochester, which is not affiliated with any school in particular, but more a community organization. The Pride of Rochester is not scored.
Medina hosts its home show, the Fall Festival of Bands, starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Vet’s Memorial Park.