MEDINA — Bob Anderson rolled into town on a bicycle that sat in his basement for 20 years.
“I finally got it out and assembled it and it’s been the best bike I ever rode,” Anderson said.
Anderson came a long way to participate in the 25th anniversary of New York State’s biggest multiple-day bicycle tour. He’s from Boston and is 78 years old.
“It’s a good ride,” said Anderson, who has done the 400-mile trip twice before. “It’s one of the best-supported rides I can think of.”
The Cycle the Erie Canal tour, featuring about 750 bicyclists, departed from Buffalo Sunday morning and cyclists began arriving in Medina about noon.
The scene at the sprawling Medina school campus revealed just how right Anderson was about “support.”
Trucks arrived well before the cyclists, unloading tons of gear with help from Boy Scout Troop 35.
The school became “Tent City,” with hundreds of tents, some tucked into woods, against the school and in vast open fields on the campus.
Medina set out the red carpet for the riders’ annual stop in the village, with local food vendors ready to serve and an itinery that included a shuttle bus taking people into the village for tours, music and food.
Parks & Trails New York, a non-profit group that helps protect the state park and trail system, coordinates the trip.
“I look at all this and think ‘We do this?’” said Jonathan Duda, assistant bike tour director for Parks & Trails. “We have people from 40 states, two Canadian provinces and 237 from New York.
He said the youngest participant is 3 years old and the oldest, 82.
Duda has participated in three of the tours and now rides in a truck as a driving dispatcher for the group.
The cyclists ride between 30 and 40 miles a day, with the majority of the ride along the Erie Canal. Riders spend eight nights camping, at Buffalo, Medina, Fairport, Seneca Falls, Rome, Canajoharie and Schenectady before making the final ride into Albany Sunday.
“It’s more than just a tour,” said Parks & Trails Executive Director Paul Steely White in a statement. “Like a magic loom, Cycle the Erie Canal weaves people and experiences together as they move through the landscape. We’ve seen grandparents riding with their grandkids. We’ve celebrated weddings of folks who have met on the tour. Riders come back again and again, bringing more friends and family to experience the tour with them. Every year we’re not only welcoming upstate New Yorkers, we’re hosting folks from all over the United States and the world.”