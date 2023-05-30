PERRY — Memorial Day in the village — and other Wyoming County communities — was commemorated with a parade, speeches and the placement of wreaths during the annual memorial at the Perry Vets Club.
Parades also took place in Arcade, Attica, Bennington, Castile, and Eagle, among other area communities. The day’s events often culminated with solemn ceremonies and rifle salutes at local memorials or in area cemeteries.
Memorial Day is a day in which communities traditionally honor those who have died in service to the country.
In Perry, the parade included a large contingent of participants. They included the Perry High School band, Boy Scouts, KM Dance Center, the Perry Fire Department and Ambulance.
Mayor Rick Hauser led the parade procession with a Perry police officer and spoke at the ceremony along with Town Supervisor Jim Brick.
“This lawn is sacred ground to me,” said Hauser, referring to the ground of the Vets Club.
Hauser spoke of how proud he was of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Vets Club supporting Perry’s and other area veterans.
“I love the connection between our small town and our great nation today,” Hauser said.
The parade began on Main Street near the old Perry cemetery and moved through the village along Main Street. It then turned onto Mill Street towards the Vets Club on Lake Street where a wreath was placed on the American Legion’s memorial monument. VFW Post 5009 offered a gun salute and taps.
Wyoming County Undersheriff Colin Reagan spoke at the ceremony and said he was impressed with the turnout of community members. He discussed the importance of Memorial Day as a day of remembrance, not only to remember those lost at war but those who came home that have since been lost.
Andrea Harter has lived in Perry for more than 18 years and has been watching the parades for the last 10. Her 11-year-old daughter, Acadia Wilcox, has been a part of the KM Dance Center for the last seven years. Acadia loves participating in the parade and passing out candy.
Harter is a nurse at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia and said she has learned a lot taking care of the veterans who served there. Harter said it’s important to remember veterans who have served.
Pastor Eric Kelly gave the invocation and benediction to close the ceremony.
Commander AJ Sporleder of American Legion Post 350 announced that eventually there will be a new monument built to replace the current memorial at the Vet’s Club.
Just before the rifle salute and Taps, a Legion member read the names of veterans who have passed who were from Perry.