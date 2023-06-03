Meth dealer sent to prison

WARSAW — A two-time ex-convict from Allegany County was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to a state prison term for dealing drugs.
Jacob Burdic, 37, of Belfast was sentenced to three years in prison with two years of post-release supervision for fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Judge Michael Mohun also sentenced Burdic to a concurrent term of 18 months to three years for bail jumping.
Burdic was convicted of selling methamphetamine in the town of Arcade last year.
He has served two other state prison terms, both for burglaries in Erie County.
Also in County Court, a Rochester man who was indicted in December on domestic violence charges was hit with another grand jury indictment.
Andre L. Roberts, 29, is charged with 10 counts of aggrvated family offense for repeatedly contacting the victim of his previous arrest.
Roberts in December was indicted and charged with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and two counts of criminal contempt of court.