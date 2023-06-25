LE ROY — Two themes emerged as the Class of 2023 gathered for the final time Saturday at Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School.
The gathered students had reached one of life’s major milestones. And they’d shown perseverance as the class that had been freshmen the COVID-19 pandemic brought normal life to a sudden and long-lasting halt.
They donned caps and gowns and walked the aisle as their graduation ceremony commenced.
“It’s a little surreal,” said Katelynn Everett a few minutes beforehand. “I don’t really know what to think about it.” “It feels really weird knowing we’re not going to come back,” added classmate Sophia Braun.
This year’s ceremony was marked by speeches, memories and musical interludes among students and staff alike.
President Jacalyn Whitting of the Board of Education noted the importance of being face-to-face time together — something which can’t be shared through emojis or text messages. She advised the students to contact their friends to call their family members and anybody else who had helped them reach this point in life.
“Life moves fast,” she said. “If you don’t stop and take a look once in awhile, you may miss it.”
Popular teacher Regis Pollard likewise discussed the importance of “walking the walk” and determination as the students entered their next phase of life. He encouraged them to recognize and act on opportunities to help others.
Salutatorian Katie Salphine noted the awe the classmates felt when they first entered the Jr.-Sr. High School when the seniors looked old and mature, and six years seemed a long time.
The experience now seemed like the blink of an eye.
“We have all been on such a long journey together,” she said. “We have created memories that will last a lifetime. I look at all of you and I see elementary school band concerts, extreme ‘capture the flag’ competitions, classes and studyhalls, games, pep rallies and so much more.
“I’ve known some of you since we were babies and most of you my entire education,” she continued. “We’ve grown and shared so much together, and I don’t think that any of us will forget this class and the people in it.” Valedictorian Logan Nickerson discussed the importance of kindness — the way people should act toward each other unconditionally.
“People do things for a reason and those reasons aren’t always good,” he said. “To love unconditionally is to place the well-being of others above your own understanding. Unconditionality is vital.”
He noted the importance of selflessness, forgiveness and word choice.
The student were awarded their diplomas shortly afterward.
The ceremony capped a brief few hours that had begun earlier in the school gym, with the soon-to-be graduates chatting quietly among themselves.
Everett and Braun had been talking with Salphine and classmate Ayden Riggi. Their advice for upcoming classes? Riggi recommended they not wait until the last minute — working promptly gives the best results. “Enjoy your time,” Salphine said.