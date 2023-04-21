ROCHESTER — The remains of a Rochester pilot killed in a notorious World War II air raid have been identified after nearly 80 years.
U.S. Army Air Force 1st Lt. John B. Thomas was part of Operation Tidal Wave, according to the federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The mission involved an extremely risky low-level attack against a series of oil refineries at Ploesti, Romania. His plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire and crashed.
Thomas’ remains were identified this past Sept. 30 and his family members were recently notified.
Operation Tidal Wave was conducted Aug. 1, 1943. Instead of using the high altitude bombing common in the era, planners attempted a daring, low-level surprise attack against the refineries fueling the Nazi war machine.
A total of 177 heavy B-24 bombers took off from Libya, crossed the Mediterranean and tried to sneak their way to the refineries.
Bad luck and a series of errors meant the bombers were detected near their target. They were set upon by enemy fighter aircraft and targeted by fully-alert anti-aircraft defenses.
In what was described as sheer heroism, the bomber crews battled their way to the refineries and completed the raid but were butchered in the process. A total 53 planes were shot down and 310 airmen were killed or missing, along with 190 captured or interned in nearby neutral Turkey.
Some of the big planes crashed into the Mediterranean Sea while trying to return.
A total of five Medals of Honor were awarded in the attack’s aftermath, along with 56 Distinguished Services Crosses — high honors for extreme bravery. Despite the extreme heroism, the attack wasn’t as successful as intended and full-scale production was restored quickly at the damaged facilities.
Thomas, 23, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was piloting a bomber nicknamed “Aire Lobo.”
His remains could not be identified and were buried as unknown in a cemetery near Ploesti.
The remains were then reinterred in an American military cemetery in Belgium after the war.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknowns in 2017. Thomas was identified using dental and anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and DNA analysis.
Thomas is memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy. A rosette will be added beside his name to show he has been found.
Thomas will be buried May 20 in North Rose, Wayne County.
