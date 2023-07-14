WARSAW — Drought conditions have expanded in the GLOW region despite recent rains, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
But it’s expected to end soon.
A recent weather pattern resulted in persistent dryness and caused the expansion, according to the Drought Monitor.
All of Wyoming and Allegany counties are now under a moderate drought, according to the most recent data compiled Tuesday. The drought has also made inroads in Livingston County, affecting 34.94 percent of the county’s western land area.
A total of 84.25 percent of Genesee County is also now in a moderate drought, along with 61.8 percent of Orleans County. The remainder of Genesee, Livingston and Orleans are classified as “abnormally dry.”
But rain totals are accumulating and it’s expected with moderate to high confidence the drought status will gone by the end of the month, according to the Drought Monitor. Eastern Ontario County and much of Central New York — hard by flash flooding — are now free of any dry status.
Summer droughts and abnormal dryness aren’t unusual in Western New York. Most of the GLOW region was listed in a moderate drought last summer, but the conditions faded by autumn.
Both long and short-term effects may occur with the drought in the Southern Tier, according to the Drought Monitor. Most of Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties are likewise listed in moderate drought status.
Irrigation use increases while hay and grain yields are less than normal in a moderate drought. Trees and landscaping are also stressed, while voluntary water restrictions are often put into place.
The risk of wildfires also increases, while honey production declines.
In comparison, a severe drought would result in fish kills, impacts on specialty crops, poor air and water quality, and outdoor water restrictions.
Portions of Maryland are in a severe drought according to the Drought Monitor, but otherwise no place in the Northeast is experiencing such conditions.
As for the current weather outlook?
Sunny weather is expected today with a 60 percent chance of showers Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.