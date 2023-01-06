PERRY — Aurora Putney would have been 5 years old on Jan. 16.
She suffered from Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Leukemia, an extremely rare form of cancer, and even rarer in females.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 1:33 am
The disease affects multiple organs, including the lymph nodes and the skin. There is currently no established treatment — and especially not for children so young, as the average age at diagnosis is between 60 to 70 years old.
Aurora passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, and now a special fundraiser is underway.
“For Aurora’s birthday, I would like to collect donations for CURE Childhood Cancer Association. Toys, cash, Wegmans gift cards, etc.,” said Crystal Duschen Putney, Aurora’s mother. “This is a great way to replenish things needed for the families! If you would like to help any other way, please reach out. I’m open to suggestions.”
There are Amazon lists for anyone who is interested. If people order off these lists, they will be sent directly to CURE.
People can also purchase things and drop them off at Putney’s house on Jan. 15 or Jan. 16. They can also drop items off at Lori Duschen’s house in Pike as long as they let her know.
The Amazon links are the following:
n Amazon wish list under $20: https://tinyurl.com/3u7yt2ey.
n Amazon wish list $20 to $50: https://tinyurl.com/4z3wwwzt.
n Amazon wish list over $50: https://tinyurl.com/yc8nsrr8.
“Thank you all for the continued love and support for these families impacted by childhood cancer,” said Putney.
