BATAVIA — The public is invited to a graveside memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday to honor the life of Addy (1807-1857), a slave to an Episcopal priest in Batavia for 46 years. The service will be at The Historic Batavia Cemetery, 65 Harvester Ave.
The Juneteenth memorial service is free.
Addy’s tasks as a slave began at age 4.
“This service is a reminder of the importance of recognizing and confronting the legacy of slavery in our society. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects,” Batavia First Presbyterian Church said on its website. The Rev. Shiela Campbell McCullough, who currently serves the East Bethany church, will be leading the service. St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia will also be represented.