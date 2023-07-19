WARSAW — A Warsaw man faces five charges after a domestic violence-related incident just eight days before another arrest that got him jailed without bail.
Joseph E. Richardson, 37, was charged with menacing with a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense and aggravated harassment.
The charges stem from a domestic violence investigation June 22.
Eight days later, Richardson was arrested and committed to Wyoming County Jail for allegedly entering a house where person had a court order of protection against him. He is accused of attacking another man who entered the residence.