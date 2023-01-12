VARYSBURG — It was meant to be a quick stop for lunch.
But when you have a chance to buy one of the area’s most-beloved businesses, can you possibly say no?
Like a lot of nearby residents, Jeremy and Brittnie Dominesey and Ben and Kelli Kibler did their share of shopping at the popular C&G Praller’s as they grew up. It’s the classic small-town store offering basic groceries, a deli and gasoline.
Now the two couples own the long-running location on Route 20A. They officially took over last week, renaming the location the K-D’s Stop N Shop.
“Honestly, I was buying a slice of pizza,” Jeremy Dominesey said Tuesday morning. “We had bought a house to flip down the road and came in for lunch one day, and they asked what our plans were after that.”
Jeremy responded that they’d invest in something else.
“They said, ‘How about this place?’ and it became a serious conversation,” he said.
“It was a joke at first and then it wasn’t,” Kelli added.
The former C&G Praller’s originally opened about 60 years ago and had remained in the family since. It became a mainstay both for nearby residents and travelers passing through on Route 20A — the only such location between Warsaw and East Aurora.
Local residents might pick up some groceries or order some chicken wings and pizza. Travelers could fuel their vehicles and maybe grab a cup of coffee or soft drink.
The Kiblers and Domineseys began discussing the purchase in September — buying the location had definite possibilities. They’re lifelong friends and had themselves long shopped there.
“My wife used to work at ECMC and was interested in looking at different avenues of employment, and I grew up on a dairy farm, so I liked the self-employment aspect, and I own my own heating and cooling business,” Ben said. “This was kind of her avenue of getting out of the hospital and working for herself.”
The two couples hit the ground running, picking up where the Praller family left off. Business has been brisk and the Prallers have been helping along the way as part of the transition.
As area residents, the two couples are aware of what the store means to themselves and the surrounding community. They plan to keep things much the same — maybe revamping the menu a bit but they want to get settled in first.
“It was made quite clear that the folks that have been supporting C&G like it the way it is, so we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Ben said.
As the Kiblers and Domineseys talked, a stream of customers entered the store, getting cups of coffee, asking for directions and paying for gasoline.
The couples are still securing their licences to sell alcohol — it’s expected beer will be offered again shortly, along with Lottery tickets.
They also had to take on a new phone number, but the traditional Praller’s number is expected to return again soon at (585) 535-7260.
What’s the best part of running the business?
“In the morning it’s a nice way to ease into the day,” Ben said. “You see a lot of people you don’t see otherwise. They come in for five minutes and maybe chat with you for a bit and then take off to work.”
They said they want to do the store justice.
“Joe and Tammy (Praller) watched us grow up just like we’ll be watching everybody else’s kids grow up,” Ben said.