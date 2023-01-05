An area congressman who represents a portion of Orleans County is playing a role in the GOP’s battle to elect a House speaker.
Congressman Joe Morelle is serving as a “teller” and helping tally votes as part of the process.
Morelle, D-Irondequoit, was recently appointed ranking member of the Committee on House Administration. The committee is responsible for oversight of federal elections and day-to-day operations in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“This includes the Speaker election process, where it is customary for the ranking member to be named a teller — and in this position be responsible for ensuring votes are being handled according to parliamentary procedure,” said Deputy Communications Director Jill Burke.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans were enduring a bitterly contested process of electing a speaker, as members revolted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was lobbying hard to become the next Speaker.
As for the Committee on House Administration?
According to the Committee on House Administration (CHA) website, the committee was established in 1947 as part of a larger effort to streamline the U.S. House of Representatives’ committee system and to modernize its internal management and operations.
“The reorganization act, widely acknowledged as a critical milestone in modernizing the House, reduced the number of committees from 48 to 19,” according to the website. “Prior to the reorganization, many panels had overlapping jurisdictions. Ten committees, with far-flung jurisdictions covering federal elections, memorial designations, and oversight of various House personnel and administrative functions, were consolidated under the new CHA.”
Oversight of federal elections became one of the committee’s chief tasks. One of its the early actions was to outlaw the payment of poll taxes in federal elections.
Recently, the CHA was instrumental in the development and passage of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, which allocated more than $3 billion to improve voting equipment, train election workers, and reform election law.
“CHA also exerts great influence on the internal procedures and priorities of the daily operations of the institution,” the website said. “In its first three decades, the committee’s influence grew as it attained the power to fix the level of allowances available to members, to oversee House officers, to implement new services for member offices, and to set human resources and management policies for staff and service personnel on the House side of Capitol Hill.”
In more recent years, CHA has focused on technology updates. After the 2001 terrorist attacks and Capitol Hill anthrax attacks, CHA has been improving security on the House side of the complex while maintaining a high level of accessibility for citizens.
CHA must approve the acceptance or purchase of works of art for the Capitol. Additionally, the committee has oversight of the Library of Congress, the House Library, the Botanic Gardens, and the Smithsonian Institution.