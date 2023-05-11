Motorcycle accident victims recovering at Strong

ROCHESTER — Two Hamlin residents continue to recover at Strong Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle accident over the weekend in Oakfield.
Sean Paul, 55, who was driving the motorcycle, is in satisfactory condition and Nicole Paul, 51, in guarded condition as of Thursday morning.
The investigation continued Wednesday, troopers said. No tickets had been issued as of Wednesday night.
“There was a male driver and female passenger. They hit the side of the road and got ejected from the motorcycle,” he said.
They had been headed northwest on Lewiston Road and traveling in a pack of motorcycles, Witkowski said.