BATAVIA — A Batavia motorcyclist who allegedly fled the scene after running over another motorcyclist on Friday is facing multiple charges, city police said today.
Mark Flaming, 33, of Batavia has been charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, unregistered motorcycle, uninsured motorcycle, improper plates and operating without a proper license following further investigation into the accident.
Police said the initial collision in the accident on West Main Street, in front of Tops Friendly Markets, involved a motorcycle ridden by Gregory Vigiano, 34, of Batavia, and a vehicle driven by Rebecca Santiago, 37, of Stafford, After the initial collision, the motorcycle Flaming was riding allegedly ran over Vigiano while he was down in the road and then fled the scene. It is alleged that Flaming tried to alter the appearance of his motorcycle to avoid detection following the accident. Flaming was issued traffic and appearance tickets to appear at a later date in City Court to answer the charges. City police say they would like to thank the public for its assistance during this investigation.
On Friday, Vigiano was eastbound on West Main Street at the Tops intersection when the motorcycle he was on and the Santiago vehicle collided after Santiago allegedly made an illegal left turn. Vigiano suffered serious injuries and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Santiago was ticketed for making an illegal left turn and driving with a suspended driver’s license.