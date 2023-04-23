BATAVIA — When 2023 Mr. Batavia contestant Brendan Burgess was on stage dancing, completing the talent portion to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” lip-syncing and dressing up in a tux for the Q&A, he was doing it for the animals.
“I’ve always had cats in my house. I’m a cat guy, but we also have a dog,” Burgess, sporting the Mr. Batavia sash put on him after the results were announced, said between accepting congratulations from family and friends. “I’ve had animals in my house my whole life.”
As the winner Friday night, Burgess was good enough, in the judges’ eyes, to secure half of the proceeds from the event for Volunteers for Animals, along with one free Main St. Pizza Company pizza a week for a year for himself.
“I have a lot of animals at my house. They all came from shelters and stuff like that,” he told The Daily News after the contest. “I think it’s a great way to give back to the animals in the community. I just like animals a lot — not much I can say.”
Second place ended up as a tie between Cooper Fix, representing the Ricky Palermo Foundation, and Fabian Vazquez, representing Golisano Children’s Hospital. Twenty-five percent of the money raised will go to each organization. The other contestants and the organizations they represented were Aidan Anderson, Batavia VA; Ifran Armstrong, Crossroads House; Aden Chua, Genesee Cancer Assistance; Alex Johnson, Dave McCarthy Memorial Foundation; Shawn Kimball, Habitat for Humanity; Michael Marchese, Batavia City Schools Foundation; and Garrett Schmidt, All Babies Cherished.
Burgess talked about the morning commitment he and fellow contestants made to be ready for the event.
“I think it’s been since February. It’s been 2 1/2 months ... We came in almost every single day during the week, 7 to 8 o’clock,” he said. “We spent so much time. It was really fun to do. It was hard work, too.”
The group dance early in the show was his favorite.
“It was just so fun to be up there, dancing with my boys, having a lot of fun,” he said. “That’s the part we also worked a lot of time for. That’s the most amount of time we worked on an event.”
Burgess had kudos for Mr. Batavia Advisor Lisa Robinson and for his coaches, Clara and Nora Wood.
“They put in a lot of effort — a lot of time and hard work,” he said. “They helped me put together my costumes and helped me come up with the dance routines and all that, so I just want to thank them. Thank you to Mrs. Robinson for putting the whole thing together. Thank you to Volunteers for Animals for letting me represent them.”
In the 10th year of the Mr. Batavia fundraiser, Robinson said she appreciated the support of everyone who was there.
“We do this for our charities, so I just want to thank those that are in attendance tonight. We really just do this for you and all the work that you do in our communities,” she said. “I do know that we’ve sold over 500 tickets, which puts us just over the $5,000 mark.”
Robinson thanked the committee that worked on putting the event together and the staff and students who helped. She estimated the fundraising total over 10 years to between $37,000 and $38,000, but said she didn’t have the exact figure as of Friday night.
“We had a lot of ticket sales at the door, so I just need to finalize everything on Monday,” she said.
As to Mr. Batavia’s success through the years, Robinson said, “I think a lot of that has to do with the kids and the committee that want to get together to help the show be as successful as it is. Really, the show is run by them. I do a lot of the background work. Just that the kids are committed to keep doing this year after year, I think, is really important.”
Superintendent Jason Smith said it’s been fantastic, with all the charities that have benefitted from the contest over 10 years.
“It really teaches our students how to give back,” he said. “It’s a great tradition. I hope it continues for 10 more years.”
