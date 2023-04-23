BATAVIA — When 2023 Mr. Batavia contestant Brendan Burgess was on stage dancing, completing the talent portion to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” lip-syncing and dressing up in a tux for the Q&A, he was doing it for the animals.

“I’ve always had cats in my house. I’m a cat guy, but we also have a dog,” Burgess, sporting the Mr. Batavia sash put on him after the results were announced, said between accepting congratulations from family and friends. “I’ve had animals in my house my whole life.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1