BATAVIA - The Batavia Muckdogs used a six-run third inning to power past Niagara Power for a 9-2 victory in the Muckdogs regular season finale Saturday night at Dwyer Stadium and secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the New York Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West Division.
Batavia, which won the West Division championship in 2022, begin defense of their division title in a 4:05 p.m. game today at Dwyer Stadium against the Auburn Doubledays.
The winner of today’s game advances to the West Division finals, to be played Monday at the home of the highest remaining seed. The finals is another one-game playoff with the winner advancing to the NYPGCBL Championship, a best-of three series against the East Division champion.
The Doubledays helped the Muckdogs clinch first place with a 1-0 defeat of the Elmira Pioneers earlier Saturday.
The Muckdogs finished in first place by a half-game over Elmira.The Muckdogs (27-16) and Pioneers (27-17) had traded the top position much of the final week of the regular season.
Auburn (23-19) finished in fourth place and earned the final playoff spot. The Jamestown Tarp Skunks (23-18) are the third playoff seed.
The Muckdogs took three of four regular season games against Auburn, with two other games between the teams canceled.
The Muckdogs broke open a scoreless game with six runs - on just two hits - in the third inning.
Batavia loaded the bases off two walks and a hit by pitch with one out when Giuseppe Arcuri (St. Leo) singled in Cristian Bernardini (St. John’s) for the first run and Josh Leadem (University of Rochester) followed with a walk that brought in Brice Mortillaro (Georgia Southwestern State) for the second. A wild pitch allowed Lucas Lopez (St. Thomas University) to score to make it 3-0, and after a walk to Kyle Hetherington (Lipscomb) reloaded the bases, Matt DeStefano (Stony Brook) cleared them all with a double to right-center to push it to 6-0.
Niagara left the bases loaded in the fourth before cashing in in the fifth. Andrew Fairbrother (Tiffin University) drew a one-out walk that scored Jason Rodriguez (NCCC), but Batavia relief pitcher Michael Pedraza (Kentucky State) came on and got a strikeout and popout to retire the side.
Pedraza took over for starter Preston Prince (Niagara University) and struck out four in 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run in relief. Prince went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out four with one unearned run and give walks.
Batavia added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings. In the fifth, a dropped fly ball would allow Leadem to score from second to bring the lead back up to six at 7-1. Leadem would score his third run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on a Lewis Aguila Jr. (Florida Memorial) sacrifice fly, and the Muckdogs lead extended to 8-1.
Andrew Stillinger (NCCC) would single in Jackson Strong (Canisius) in the top of the eighth to make it an 8-2 ballgame, but Chad Falcon (St. John’s) would get the run right back for the Muckdogs with a single of his own in the bottom of the eighth that score Trey Bacon who had opened the home half of the inning with a triple.
Garrett Beaver (Salisbury) came on and struck out the side for the Muckdogs in the ninth, locking in the -1 seed in the West Division for Batavia while ending Niagara’s summer.
Batavia would register just six hits themselves on the evening, but Leadem’s three walks would allow him to score three times, while six other Muckdogs scored a run. DeStefano had the biggest hit with the bases-clearing double, and -10 hitter Caleb Rodriguez (Kean University) would be the only one to register a multi-hit game.
Auburn punched its ticket to the playoff with a 1-0 shutout of Elmira. Auburn entered the night a half game out of fourth place and the final PGCBL playoff spot. The lone run of the contest was scored in the bottom of the second, as Kevin Dolan (Brockport) dropped a squeeze bunt down the first base line that allowed Michael Whooley (Villanova) to score from third.