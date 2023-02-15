SILVER LAKE — As many as three or more structures may have been destroyed Wednesday in what onlookers described as a massive, wind-driven blaze at Silver Meadows Farm.
The fire was reported 12:05 p.m. in a barn at 4136 West Lake Road in Castile. Eyewitnesses reported flames reaching 30 to 40 feet or higher above the structure, with flames coming out of both ends.
The blaze then spread to a second and third structure. Thick smoke obscured the scene, while wind gusts reached an estimated 30 to 40 mph.
“The wind was against us from the start,” said First Assistant Chief Jeff Schillachi of the Silver Springs Fire Department as efforts to extinguish the blaze continued Wednesday afternoon.
At least four structures were impacted by the fire, said Wyoming County Fire Coordinator Bill Streicher. Three sustained major damage — two appeared to have collapsed — while a fourth had minor damage.
No injuries were reported among firefighters or farm workers as of Wednesday afternoon. Animals were reportedly in some of the structures but their status was still undetermined.
An investigation into the cause was continuing, but firefighting efforts were still underway as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
Water supply was a challenge, Streicher said. Although nearby Silver Lake is free of ice, road access is limited.
Multiple fire departments from Wyoming, Livingston, Genesee and Allegany counties responded, including numerous ladder and tanker trucks.
An initial and incomplete list of those at the scene included Silver Springs, Castile, Perry, Perry Center, Gainesville, Warsaw, Eagle, Wyoming, North Java, Varysburg, Sheldon, Strykersville, Bethany, Mount Morris, Cuylerville, Leicester, York and Geneseo.
Includes reporting by Matt Surtel.
