SILVER LAKE — As many as three or more structures may have been destroyed Wednesday in what onlookers described as a massive, wind-driven blaze at Silver Meadows Farm.

The fire was reported 12:05 p.m. in a barn at 4136 West Lake Road in Castile. Eyewitnesses reported flames reaching 30 to 40 feet or higher above the structure, with flames coming out of both ends.

