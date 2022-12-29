OAKFIELD — One man was taken to the hospital after he was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Oakfield.
The call about the accident, which happened near the intersection of Lewiston and Knowlesville roads, came in at 1:36 p.m., Oakfield firefighters said at the scene. A total of four people were injured.
Among those responding to the scene were the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Oakfield, Alabama and Corfu firefighters, and Mercy EMS ambulance. No specific information about the accident was available Wednesday afternoon.
The seriously-injured man was taken by Mercy EMS ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, Oakfield firefighters said.
Three other people were taken to Rochester Regional Health-United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia with minor injuries.
The back of one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150, was smashed and was up against the side of Simple Pleasures Home Decor & Gifts at the intersection of the two roads.
