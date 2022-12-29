Multiple injuries in Oakfield accident

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS One of the trucks involved in Wednesday’s accident, during which a building was struck at the intersection of Lewiston and Knowlesville roads.

OAKFIELD — One man was taken to the hospital after he was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Oakfield.

The call about the accident, which happened near the intersection of Lewiston and Knowlesville roads, came in at 1:36 p.m., Oakfield firefighters said at the scene. A total of four people were injured.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1