ATTICA — About 20 corrections officers were injured over the past week in a rash of violent incidents at area prisons, including one that left five officers and a sergeant at Attica Correctional Facility with heavy smoke exposure.
NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said the six suffered burning eyes and throats, with one taken to Erie County Medical Center “after he had a hard time walking, developed disorientation, diminished hand strength and confusion after being exposed to the smoke.”
The incident happened Sunday when an inmate tampered with a computer tablet, setting it on fire in his cell.
The officers entered the cell and were able to remove the inmate and extinguish the tablet, which was emitting noxious smoke.
The incident was among numerous attacks and assaults which also included:
ORLEANS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
On the same day an officer was brutally attacked and beaten by an inmate inside one of the facility dorms, several staff members sustained injuries when inmates fought with staff during random pat frisks for contraband at Orleans Correctional Facility, NYSCOPBA officials said.
A search of one of the facility dorms was ordered March 25 by the prison’s administration. The inmates assigned to the dorm were removed while it was underway.
As inmates were being escorted to the gym from the mess hall, an officer witnessed an inmate removing an object from the top of the AED station. The officer ordered the inmate to surrender the object.
The inmate refused and put both hands in his pockets before being ordered to submit to a pat frisk. He then allegedly refused orders to remove his hands from his pockets.
The inmate was placed in a body hold by staff and forced to the ground. The struggle ended after a third officer responded and administered OC spray, and the inmate was placed in handcuffs.
Staff removed a lighter from one of his pants pockets. The inmate was escorted to a Special Housing Unit for decontamination. Three officers sustained minor injuries to their hands, knee and forearm.
All officers were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty. But several other incidents then occurred.
n Two inmates began yelling at the officers as they were being escorted from the gym, while the first incident was underway. During the escort, one inmate turned and kicked an officer in the shin.
The inmate was immediately placed in a body hold and forced to the ground. He remained combative and was subdued with OC spray before being handcuffed and removed from the area.
Three officers sustained injuries subduing the inmate. One officer sustained a thumb injury and second officer suffered an abrasion over the eyebrow, while the third officer sustained pain and swelling to his hand and leg.
The second inmate involved in that incident was ordered to submit to a pat frisk. He became argumentative with an officer and kicked him in the knee.
He was grabbed in a body hold and forced to the ground, NYSCOPBA officials said. He continued to fight and struggle with staff and OC spray was used twice before he became compliant.
The inmate was placed in handcuffs and escorted to a Special Housing Unit for decontamination.
Two officers sustained knee and ankle injuries. All the officers involved were treated and remained on duty.
n Later in the day at approximately 9:30 p.m. an inmate was observed exiting the gym with unknown objects inside his coat pocket. Two officers ordered him to the wall for a pat frisk.
The inmate refused, turned and punched one officer in the left eye, NYSCOPBA officials said. The two officers immediately grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground.
OC spray was ineffective. A third officer responded and assisted in getting the inmate’s arms behind his back and then applied handcuffs.
Once in handcuffs, the inmate was escorted to a Special Housing Unit for decontamination.
The officer who was punched sustained pain and swelling under his left eye. He was treated by medical staff at the facility and remained on duty.
After the dorm search concluded, staff recovered two makeshift weapons.
One weapon was a sharpened can lid hidden in the dayroom of the dorm. The second weapon was a toothbrush with sharpened metal on one end hidden in bed sheets.
Both weapons were secured as evidence.
“On a day when an officer was brutally beaten and sustained a separated shoulder and two facial fractures, officers at Orleans still continued to be attacked and injured by unruly inmates,” Gold said. “A simple, routine frisk of a dorm for contraband resulted in half a dozen officers being injured.
“Thankfully, none of the officers sustained serious injuries and they all remained on duty. This is just a small example of what officers have to endure every day in our state prisons,” he continued. “The number of assaults that are occurring are almost to the point that you lose track of how many there are. If the vicious assault of the officer at Orleans isn’t a wakeup call for legislators that something needs to be done immediately to curb the violence, then I am completely at a loss of what it will take for them to take measures that will.”
WENDE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
In another incident, this one at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, three officers were injured after an inmate attacked one of them, Gold said.
The attack happened about 5 p.m. March 24 during dinner. An inmate was ordered to submit to a pat frisk for contraband after he was being disruptive during the escort.
The inmate complied and the staff found no contraband. An officer ordered the inmate to return to his cell.
Initially, he complied. As he returned to his cell, he turned and struck a second officer in the face.
The inmate was immediately placed in a body hold by staff and forced to the floor, NYSCOPBA officials said. The inmate continued to refuse orders and was combative on the ground.
Staff were able to get the inmate’s arms behind his back and place handcuffs on. Once handcuffs were applied, he became compliant.
He was brought to his feet and escorted for a medical evaluation.
The officer who was initially attacked sustained pain and swelling to his right eye and cheek.
Two officers who assisted in subduing the inmate were injured as well. One officer injured her shoulder, elbow and had diminished strength to her hand. The second officer had swelling and abrasions to his right hand.
All three officers were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.
The inmate, 41, is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted in Kings County in 2019 for first-degree manslaughter and third-degree assault. He faces disciplinary charges in the attack.