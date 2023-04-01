Multiple officers injured at prisons

Attica Correctional Facility was one of several locations where corrections officers were assaulted over the past week.

ATTICA — About 20 corrections officers were injured over the past week in a rash of violent incidents at area prisons, including one that left five officers and a sergeant at Attica Correctional Facility with heavy smoke exposure.

NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said the six suffered burning eyes and throats, with one taken to Erie County Medical Center “after he had a hard time walking, developed disorientation, diminished hand strength and confusion after being exposed to the smoke.”

