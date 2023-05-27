PEMBROKE — Call it music to their ears.
The benefits of music education have long been touted by teachers and parents alike — teamwork, concentration, coordination and of course musicality to name just a few. And several area districts have again been named among the best the field.
The student musicians and the community support they get have once again led to the NAMM Foundation recognizing area districts.
The Best Communities of Music Education survey, which is in its 24th year, acknowledges schools and districts throughout the nation for their commitment to and support of music education.
To qualify, participants had to answer detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
Included on the list of 830 school districts and 78 schools throughout 43 states were GLOW region school districts such as Albion, Geneseo, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Mount Morris, Pembroke, Perry, Pioneer and Warsaw.
A sampling of the districts shows what’s made them successful.
PEMBROKE
Pembroke has received this designation for the past four years. Junior High Band Instructor Cortney Chase said.
The music department also incudes Senior High Band Director John Bailey, the, has been with the district for 4 years, Intermediate School Band Director Christina Komosinski, Junior and Senior High Chorus Director Andrew Clark and Primary and Intermediate School Music teacher and Chorus teacher Daniel Reisdorf. Clark has been with the district the longest — 27 years.
“Our schools have a lot of curricular and extra-curricular band, choral, and theater groups which helped us to earn this designation,” Chase said. “Between all of these groups, we have over 20 performances which include concerts in our buildings, as well as parades, adjudicated performances in other schools, and performances at outside venues such as Darien Lake and Batavia Muckdogs.”
Over the past few years, we have seen a dramatic increase in program numbers which brings in more members of our community for school performances,” Chase said. “We also have a chapter of the National Music Honors Society, Tri-M, that does yearly service projects.”
ALBION
For the Albion Central School District, Best Communities for Music Education designations have rolled in annually for 16 consecutive years.
At Charles D’Amico High School. about 80 students participate in an instrumental ensemble and about 120 participate in either a vocal or instrumental ensemble, says music teacher and Marching Band Director Mike Thaine. However, he noted, the Best Communities designation recognizes the entire district music program.
“We take our kids into the community to perform a lot. We do much more than just perform holiday and spring concerts in the school auditorium,” he said. “This fosters great connections. We’ve established wonderful ties with many community organizations and events. Our kids are also awesome ambassadors for the community when we travel outside the area to perform ... not just in the quality of those performances, but in their behavior and decorum.”
Thaine said there have been plenty of attendees at concerts, theater performances, community performances, even fund-raisers who don’t have kids involved. Many former music parents and music alumni still attend our events, and some volunteer to assist.
“Validation is always nice, right? We all (teachers and students) take pride in this annual recognition, but it doesn’t necessarily drive us in doing what we do,” Thaine said.
PERRY
Perry offers a variety of music-focused programs for students including chorus, starting in fourth grade through 12th and band which starts in fifth grade and goes through 12th.
Additionally, Perry offers select chorus ensembles that are audition-based, jazz bands which are audition-based, and small performing ensembles such as a wind quintet, marching band, percussion ensemble and cabaret singers.
“We have such a supportive community, especially for the fine arts and so many students who thrive in our programs,” said Perry Elementary School music/vocal teacher Cathie Wheeler.
There are approximately 185 students from fifth to 12th grade in band and approximately 233 students from fourth to 12th grade in chorus.
“We send dozens of kids to various All-County and NYSSMA music festivals,” said Wheeler.
PIONEER
Pioneer has been honored for the fifth time with this designation.
“We should all take great pride in the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation,” said Pioneer Superintendent Nicholas Silvaroli. “This recognition is a reflection of a long and valued history of music education excellence at Pioneer, achieved through the commitment of our music educators, staff, students, and community to our music program.”
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music: After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school but also to attend college as well.
“I feel very fortunate to live and teach in a community that supports music education,” said Pioneer Music Department Chair Jared Burch. “The amazing opportunities that are offered through our music curriculum help our students learn and grow into graduates that are among the best of the best.”
WARSAW
Warsaw was also given the distinction for its commitment to music.
“We are so thrilled to be given this honor. All of the music educators here at Warsaw work diligently to give students meaningful experiences throughout each year, and we are so lucky to be supported by our district leadership and the greater Warsaw community,” said vocal/general music teacher Ian Gayford.
Warsaw’s vocal program begins in third grade and includes third-grade chorus, fourth-fifth grade chorus, sixth-grade chorus, seventh-eighth grade chorus, and high school chorus. The instrumental program begins in fourth grade and includes fourthgrade band, fifth-grade band, sixth-grade band, seventh-eighth grade band, and high school band. The district also has marching, pep, and jazz ensembles.
“Every student from Universal Pre-Kindergarten to eighth grade takes a general music class as part of our program. Once students enter high school, we offer electives such as piano class, music composition, and musical theatre. We also run the Drama Club, which produces a play and musical each year,” Gayford. “In our band and chorus programs at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, we serve a significant percentage of the student population. Up to eighth grade, through a combination of our ensembles and general music classes, we teach 100 percent of students in the district.”