LE ROY — Two Le Roy seniors received a music scholarship in honor of an Oakfield band director who was an innovator and leader in music education in the Genesee region.
Evan Williams, a vocalist, and Jackson Cain, a percussionist, received the John Mikulski Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is meant to signal and recognize outstanding achievers.
“It felt good,” Williams said when asked how he felt when he learned he received the scholarship. He had been asked during the scholarship interview why he deserved the scholarship over his peers.
“I think I said I really just feel like I’d love recognition for all the work I put in,” he said. “And I think that’s common for everyone, but I think that felt very good to see myself get recognized for all the work I put into my craft before I begin this huge journey in life to push and strive to be what I want to be.”
Cain said he was very excited when he learned he got the scholarship.
“I was talking to the director on the phone and freaking out,” he said. “It was definitely a huge thing for me.”
The scholarship is a one-time gift of $1,000 through the Genesee Wyoming Music Educators Association (GWMEA). It is given to students to students seeking to pursue a music degree.
Students are required to send an application, do an audition for a panel and an interview. The judges are former music educators from the region.
“The reason for that is they are music educators, so they are understanding of the qualifications needed to be a musician as well as someone not currently working with any students. So there is no bias,” said Dan Klinczar, vice president of GWMEA.
From there the GWMEA selects two recipients annually. The students who receive the scholarship can put the money toward whatever they need in college.
Klinczar said the scholarships are awarded based on merit and achievement.
Jackie McLean, Le Roy High School chorus teacher, said the GWMEA is all the music teachers in Genesee County and Attica. The money is raised through ticket sales for All County.
“It’s nice as an organization to be able to pay forward for these students that essentially entering the field we are part of,” she said.
Originally what pulled Cain into music was his parents pushing him toward it. His mother was in theater growing up, and suggested he try theater to see if he liked it.
Cain enjoyed it, and decided to pursue band as well.
“The thing which really pushed me to really wanting to do music — it’s always been in the back of my mind as a thing I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “I was having a conversation with my girlfriend, and I was like, ‘I can never to it. It’s too hard.’ She was like, ‘But you go to school, so they can teach you to do it.’”
That’s when it clicked in Cain’s head he could actually do music as a career.
Further cementing his desire to pursue music education as a career, Cain was in band camp for the fall season for marching band. One of the percussion directors got COVID-19, so Cain stepped up into the role of teaching everyone how to march and how to learn all the music.
“It was super rewarding and super fulfilling, and I knew at that moment, ‘OK this is what I want to do,’” he said.
Cain then went to his band teacher to learn how to start the journey into becoming a music educator.
He currently plans to attend SUNY Fredonia.
Williams said he’s always loved performing. He grew up in a household where his parents played in a band called Exit 47 named after the Le Roy exit. Williams would hear his parents practice in the house or be brought to gigs whenever they didn’t have a babysitter for the night.
However, what really drew him to musical theater it was an outlet.
“Because of my stature everyone (always was like) play football, play basketball, play sports. I think that’s just a default for kids,” Williams said. “I tried it. I tried a lot of sports. Immediately when I found musical theater I knew it was that. It was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
It wasn’t until after COVID that Williams realized it was possible to pursue musical theater as a career.
He hasn’t decided on what college he will be going to come summer, but hopefully will be somewhere in the Pittsburgh area.
“Arts are very important,” Williams said. “I think it’s very important to treat your arts the same way you would treat your sports. People are just as passionate for those things.”
This year there were six students who applied for the scholarship — five were from Le Roy. McLean said normally they don’t have as many students from Le Roy going into music as they did this year. Last year they didn’t have any students going into music.
Klinczar said this year is the most applicants he’s seen since he started a few years ago.
“Choosing to go on to music is definitely an uphill climb for a lot of students, because it is such a competitive field,” he said.