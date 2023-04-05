Le Roy seniors earn Mikulski scholarship

Le Roy students Jackson Cain and Evan Williams have received the John Mikalski Memorial Scholarship.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

LE ROY — Two Le Roy seniors received a music scholarship in honor of an Oakfield band director who was an innovator and leader in music education in the Genesee region.

Evan Williams, a vocalist, and Jackson Cain, a percussionist, received the John Mikulski Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is meant to signal and recognize outstanding achievers.

