When Todd Townsend thinks of Jared Diehl, he pictures the most outgoing, welcoming, positive person he has ever known.
“He always saw the best side of everyone and gave them a fair shot. Even when things weren’t great in his life, his biggest concern was making sure that his friends and family were doing OK,” Townsend told The Daily News when asked about his friend and bandmate in GumShoe, a Buffalo-area group that was scheduled to play at the Batavia Ramble and Explore Art Music Festival. Diehl, 34, tragically passed away Friday.
“He would text us all the time, just checking in. He had the biggest heart, and was always there. He had the type of smile that could warm even the coldest of hearts,” Townsend said. “And he was the best bandmate. He was always there, ready to do whatever was asked of him.”
Townsend said he knew Diehl basically his whole life. GumShoe, formed in September 2021, included the two of them along with Dan Eick.
“We played on the same little league baseball team when we were kids,” Townsend said of himself and Diehl. “Then we both played in the local music scene. Our bands would share the stage constantly. That’s when Dan met Jared, as he was also in the music scene with his own band at the time. This was roughly 20 years ago, back around 2003-2004.”
Most of GumShoe’s shows were in Buffalo and the surrounding area. Townsend said the band headlined at Batavia Downs in January before a sellout crowd.
After Diehl’s passing, GumShoe canceled its Ramble appearance, also canceling a performance in Tonawanda Sunday.
“Jared was our lead singer, our lead guitar player, and the heart and soul of GumShoe. We couldn’t even imagine being on stage right now without him,” Towsend said. “In the studio, he was responsible for tracking all rhythm guitar, lead guitar and lead vocals. He crushed every single one of his jobs. It’s rare to find that kind of talent ...”
Rather than point out a single memory, Townsend said, he prefers to think of the montage of memories he, Diehl and Eick have made. Those included time spent at GCR Audio, which Townsend said was a “top-tier” studio in Buffalo owned by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls.
“Whether it be at our band’s practice space; Dan’s parents’ basement, where the band first started jamming; recording at GCR Audio; recording our music videos with our friend, Matt Salzler, at Kinetic Labs, and of course all the shows and sharing the stage with Jared. Those are all fond memories we’ll cherish forever,” Townsend said.
Ramble organizer Steve Kowalcyk said he was surprised to learn of Diehl’s passing.
“I found out about Jared’s passing on Friday. It was a complete shock to me,” Kowalcyk said. “I ran into Jared at Southside Deli just a few weeks before the Ramble and asked him if he and his band would be willing the play this year’s event. He immediately agreed to it on the spot. I met Jared in the mid 2000s when our bands would play shows together in Jackson Square and at the old Main Street Coffee, now where Eli Fish is located. When I graduated college for recording back in 2006, Jared’s first band was one of the first recording projects I worked on.”
Kowalcyk said he was excited to hear that Diehl and Townsend had formed GumShoe.
“They approached me about a year or two ago about possibly playing drums with them in this new band they were starting. But working concerts for a living makes it difficult to be in a band, as playing shows and working shows would make for constant scheduling conflicts. So I had to decline,” Kowalcyk said. “I was really excited to see them perform at the Ramble this year, as I haven’t seen them perform yet.”
Townsend said he and Eick are close with Diehl’s wife, Katie, and his family.
“We will be helping them through all of this, one step at a time. That begins with being pallbearers at his funeral,” Townsend said. “Spending time with his parents, wife, siblings and his sons, Bryson and Peyton, are the closest we can get to our friend now. We told them how much we really loved Jared, and they made sure to tell us he loved us too.
“Not every band is full of close friends, sometimes it’s just a mutually beneficial relationship. But GumShoe was a brotherhood built through music,” he continued. “We lost a part of us when Jared passed away. We really loved the guy.”
The band will continue, because that’s what Diehl would have wanted, Townsend said.
“It will obviously never be the same without him, but maybe we can continue his legacy through this band. Right before Jared’s passing, we had just finished tracking two new singles and a music video. Those will be released July 14, which would have been his 35th birthday. It’s the most fitting tribute we can possibly imagine, as it highlights how insanely talented our friend was, and how we will remember him: a total rock star.”