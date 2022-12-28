BATAVIA — Genesee County shelters accommodated about 700 people Friday night who needed a place to stay after being stranded during the winter storm that hit the area, the county’s Office of Emergency Services coordinator said Monday.

“All shelters housed approximately 30 to 100 people from Friday evening ...” Coordinator Tim Yaeger said. “Many private homes in the Alabama and Oakfield area provided shelter for stranded motorists.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1