N.Y. adds cameras to catch speeders in work zones

The state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority started a pilot program Monday that uses radar and speed cameras to enforce a new traffic law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2021.

You could get a ticket in the mail if you speed in a construction zone on the New York State Thruway or a state highway.

