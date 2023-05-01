Gas ban allows furnaces to be replaced

At left, Syracuse resident Walter Putter stands near the cold climate air-source heat pump he had installed about 18 months ago to replace a natural gas furnace. The unit keeps his century-old home warm even in bitterly cold weather, he said. Syracuse.com

New York’s transition to all-electric buildings will take a slower path than envisioned by the state Climate Action Council, because officials for now have dropped plans to prohibit the replacement of worn-out gas furnaces in existing structures.

The budget agreement announced Thursday by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul would require “zero-emission” appliances in new houses and buildings of seven stories or less, beginning in 2026. Taller buildings would fall under the rule in 2029.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1