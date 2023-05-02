N.Y. budget set for final vote today

The State Capitol building in Albany. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — New York is on track to have a governmental budget soon, more than a month after it was due and after weeks of contentious negotiations between the Democratic factions steering Albany.

The details of the fiscal year 2024 budget, which was due April 1, have been agreed upon by the governor and legislative leaders, and bills were being printed and introduced on Monday.

