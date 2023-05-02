N.Y. budget set for final vote today

ALBANY — New York is on track to have a governmental budget soon, more than a month after it was due and after weeks of contentious negotiations between the Democratic factions steering Albany.
The details of the fiscal year 2024 budget, which was due April 1, have been agreed upon by the governor and legislative leaders, and bills were being printed and introduced on Monday.
Voting on the full budget is set to begin today, and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul approved a “message of necessity,” which fast-tracks the bills and allows them to be voted on immediately, rather than after three days.
Legislative Republicans last week asked that the governor not approve a message of necessity with these bills, so they could be reviewed in full before being voted upon.
Much of the details of the final budget are due to come out today, when the final budget package, called a “Big Ugly” in Capitol speak, is due to be printed. Leaders said they expect a vote to come in short order after the bill is prepared.
“It’s gotta be the middle of the end now,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea A. Stewart-Cousins said during a press conference Monday.
The governor announced a “conceptual budget agreement” in an evening press conference on Thursday, detailing the agreements reached on many of the budget provisions.
In her Thursday press conference, Gov. Hochul explained the final resolution for the policy issues that held up the budget agreement for about a month. The governor was successful in getting her prescribed change to the state’s bail law included in the language of the spending package, and the Democratic leaders agreed to push the state’s minimum wage to $17 per hour by 2027 in upstate New York, then tie increases to the inflation rate.
New buildings built in New York will be barred from using natural gas appliances or furnaces after 2025, although existing hookups can remain connected and new appliances can still be sold even after that date. Free meals for all public school students in the state will be funded.
A plan to invest billions in a reimagining of the mental health care system is included, with the goal of opening more psychiatric care beds that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, and create thousands of supportive housing units. Public schools would see investment in mental health services, to support the growing rate of depression and anxiety in children and teenagers, reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the governor had to concede in other areas of negotiations; instead of the dozens she wanted, only 22 new charter schools can open across the state. A housing plan that called for building 800,000 new homes in the next decade was shot down and tuition increases for in-state SUNY students was removed.
An environmental plan that would have changed how the state tracks greenhouse gas emissions was shot down by legislature Democrats early in discussions and was not included in the final bill. That proposal included a paragraph that would have changed state law so the ReEnergy biomass electricity plant on Fort Drum was again considered environmentally friendly, and was considered a step in a push to keep the ReEnergy facility open.
With that language out of the budget agreement, there is no other language that would work to save the ReEnergy plant. It was unlikely that bill would have saved the plant alone, however, as the Public Service Commission that regulates power generation would have needed to take action, and all would have had to been completed weeks ago.
The legislature’s leaders also had some of their priorities cut out of the final agreement, including increasing income tax for ultra-high earners who live in the state and a measure to restrict annual rent raises across the state.
A final budget, or some temporary agreement on state spending, must be passed by noon today to avoid interference with state operations and payroll.
