N.Y. doctors required to prescribe naloxone to some patients on opioid painkillers

In this 2017 photo illustration, a package of NARCAN (Naloxone) nasal spray sits on the counter at a Walgreens pharmacy in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

Without opioid painkillers to dull the ache in his knees and other joints, Arnold Wilson wouldn’t be able to walk half a block. The 63-year-old former New York City nurse has crippling arthritis for which he takes OxyContin twice a day and oxycodone when he needs additional relief.

For the past several years, he’s kept another drug on hand as well: naloxone, an overdose reversal drug often referred to by the brand name Narcan.

Tribune Wire