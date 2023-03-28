ALBANY — Mega Millions sales on draw days will end at 10 p.m. starting April 4.
The New York Lottery has announced that starting April 4, Mega Millions ticket purchases for a Mega Millions draw held on the same day must be made by 10 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ALBANY — Mega Millions sales on draw days will end at 10 p.m. starting April 4.
The New York Lottery has announced that starting April 4, Mega Millions ticket purchases for a Mega Millions draw held on the same day must be made by 10 p.m.
Mega Millions tickets for the same day’s draw can currently be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Mega Millions draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.
The new draw close time will allow more time for the officials to conduct closing procedures for each Mega Millions draw. The change is strictly operational and will have no effect on those wishing to play Mega Millions.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. A player must match all six winning numbers to win the jackpot.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1