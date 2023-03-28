JOHNSON NEWSPAPERS A woman pays for her Mega Millions lottery ticket. Beginning April 4 sales of Mega Millions tickets will end at 10 p.m. on draw days.

ALBANY — Mega Millions sales on draw days will end at 10 p.m. starting April 4.

The New York Lottery has announced that starting April 4, Mega Millions ticket purchases for a Mega Millions draw held on the same day must be made by 10 p.m.

