Public defenders demand a raise

Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers From left, Susan Bryant, director of the New York State Defenders Association; Stanislao A. German, executive director of the New York County Defenders; and Sen. Brad M. Hoylman-Sigal pose with a resolution to acknowledge the 60th anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that built the modern public defender system.

ALBANY — New York’s public defense attorneys are calling for more support from the state government, warning that public defense offices and assigned council programs are hemorrhaging attorneys after years of underfunding.

In a recent news conference at the state Capitol, representatives of a number of defense and children’s rights attorneys groups said the state has not raised compensation rates for assigned counsel, the private defense attorneys who provide legal services to people who can’t afford their own lawyers, in nearly 20 years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1