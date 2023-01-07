N.Y. Senate bill would bar Jan. 6 rioters from holding office

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump’s continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

ALBANY — Participants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol would be barred from holding office in New York under a new bill being introduced by state Sen. Brad Hoylman.

Unveiled on the second anniversary of the deadly siege, the Manhattan Democrat’s measure would block insurrectionists from serving as a member of the state legislature, an executive officer, or as a judge in the Empire State.

Tribune Wire