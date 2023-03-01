BATAVIA — In about 3 1/2 weeks, the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District awards Naas Farms, LLC., of Oakfield with the Conservation Farm of the Year Award for its commitment to conservation.
The district said the award is given to a producer that has displayed a long-term commitment to sustainable conservation, leads by example, and implements farm conservation best management practices.
Naas Farms, LLC. is a 1,700-acre grain and vegetable farm that is owned and operated by Bruce and Jessica Naas.
“Taking care of their land has always been a high priority. The farm has adopted many best management practices over the years to improve their land and the environment. The farm grows crops with limited tillage or no-till equipment. Cover crops are planted after the harvest of the commodity crop to improve soil health and reduce soil erosion,” the district said in a press release. “The farm sells cover crop seed and occasionally lends equipment to their neighbors to promote soil health beyond their acreage. The farm recently constructed an agri-chemical storage and mixing facility to reduce the environmental risk in storing and mixing their fertilizers and herbicides. The farm has also created pollinator habitat to promote populations of our native bees and insects.”
Bruce Naas said he was a little surprised that Naas Farms, 3162 Lockport Rd., is receiving this award. “We’ve just been doing our own thing for all these years. 1942 is when my grandparents (Wendell and Dorothy) moved to where we are right now,”
Naas said his dad worked in construction. Bruce took over running the farm from his grandfather in 1980 after his grandfather passed away unexpectedly.
As to conservation techniques, Bruce Naas said, “We’ve been pretty aggressive with cover-cropping through the years. You help mitigate the soil erosion from the wind and water on up. We strip till all our corn crops — sweet corn, field corn. It doesn’t disturb the soil, so you don’t hurt the soil. You only work up like a 6-inch wide band. We put all the nutrients in that band. All the nutrients go where the plant will need it. We do minimum tillage — as little tillage as possible. If one spot needs more than another, we can apply more (nutrients) to that spot.”
Bruce Naas said the farm works with a soil consultant who creates a map showing where nutrients are needed in the field — what spots need more and what need less.
“It’s a cost savings measure and better for the environment too,” he said.
The Naases have three children: Brett, Aaron, and Chelsey. They are both active outside of their farming operation. Both have had careers off of the farm, with Jessica Naas driving a school bus and Bruce Naas working for the state Department of Transportation, each for over 30 years. Bruce Naas has sat on several boards and committees, including leadership roles in the Genesee County Farm Bureau, Farm Service Agency County Committee in Genesee County, and the NY Corn and Soybean Growers Association.
Conservation District Senior Field Manager Jared Elliott said Naas Farms was the unanimous choice of the district’s Board of Directors.
“We have a short list that we work through. We try to narrow it down to seven or eight and go from there,” Elliott said. The board chooses the recipient from that list of several farms. Our Board of Directors chooses (the recipient) from that short list that we give them.”
Elliott said if a father passes a farm to his children, even if the farm won the Farm of the Year Award under the previous generation of owner, it is eligible when a succeeding generation becomes the owner.
“I don’t think there were any previous winners on this year’s list,” he said. “We had some other good candidates, but Naas Farms really was above everybody else.”
“That’s really what we’re looking for ... someone who has that mindset of taking care of their land ... It really comes down to soil health and reducing erosion.”
For Naas Farms, Elliott said, the district will have a sign saying the farm is the 2022 Conservation Farm of the Year.
We’ll have it on display there (at the dinner) and then they’ll take it home. I’ll get up and introduce them,” he said. Elliott also said state Assemblyman Steve Hawley, state Sen. George Borello and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney have been invited to attend to congratulate Naas Farms.