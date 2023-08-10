Napolitano named chief of Rochester Fire Department

Former city of Batavia Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano was named Rochester’s new fire chief Wednesday.
Mayor Malik Evans made the announcement, saying that Napolitano would start his new job Sept. 11.
“Chief Napolitano has dedicated his entire adult life to fire service and brings nearly 40 years of experience to continuing the improvement and excellence of the Rochester Fire Department,” Evans said in a statement. “His start date of Sept. 11, a day when our nation collectively honors the selfless heroism of firefighters and first responders, is a stark reminder of the magnitude of the role I have asked Chief Napolitano to fill.”
Napolitano served more than four years as Batavia chief before taking a job with Office of Fire Prevention and Control in 2021.
He began his career as a volunteer with Frankfort Fire Department and served as a professional firefighter and officer with Village of Herkimer. He was deputy chief of that department before being named chief in Batavia in 2017.