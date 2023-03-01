BATAVIA — In about 3 1/2 weeks, the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District awards Naas Farms, LLC., of Oakfield with the Conservation Farm of the Year Award for its commitment to conservation.

The district said the award is given to a producer that has displayed a long-term commitment to sustainable conservation, leads by example, and implements farm conservation best management practices.

