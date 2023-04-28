HARRISBURG, Pa. — The National Agricultural Statistics Service is sending its 2023 Maple Syrup Inquiry to approximately 1,600 Northeastern producers today.

Maple syrup producers, processors and commodity markets rely on the survey’s data to make informed business decisions and help promote the industry, NASS officials said in a news release. Survey recipients are encouraged to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax by May 8.

