HARRISBURG, Pa. — The National Agricultural Statistics Service is sending its 2023 Maple Syrup Inquiry to approximately 1,600 Northeastern producers today.
Maple syrup producers, processors and commodity markets rely on the survey’s data to make informed business decisions and help promote the industry, NASS officials said in a news release. Survey recipients are encouraged to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax by May 8.
Producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted to arrange an interview to complete the survey.
The survey will include changes compared to previous years.
Last year, the International Maple Syrup Institute created a working group from its membership and brought the industry’s concerns to NASS’s attention with suggestions to improve the maple data series and questionnaire. As a result, this year’s survey is shorter, with new questions on acreage, sales and unprocessed sap.
“The Northeastern Region produced 4.40 million gallons of maple syrup in 2022,” said Director King Whetstone of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. Vermont was the top maple syrup state with 51 percent of the United States’ maple syrup. In 2022, NASS estimated the total number of taps across the nation at 14.3 million and total production was 5.03 million gallons of maple syrup.”
All information from respondents is kept confidential, as required by federal law, and published so that no operation or producer can be identified.
For more information or assistance with the survey, producers may call the NASS Northeastern Field Office at (800) 498-1518.
