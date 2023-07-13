BATAVIA — It took a few months to do, but 1.9 miles of electric transmission line is out of the way. The move freed up more than 300 acres of Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) site land for future development.
“It took around six months to move the transmission line. We relocate our facilities if customers request us to do so, and at their expense,” National Grid Strategic Communications Manager David Bertola said Tuesday.
The 1.9-mile portion of a 115-kilovolt line previously cut across a portion of the 1,250-acre STAMP site in Alabama and now runs adjacent to it.
“It’s a really coordinated construction effort. Everything was replaced with state-of-the-art equipment. It’s going to allow for reliability moving forward and growth,” Bertola said. “As STAMP gets new customers ... on that parcel, all of their delivery needs should be met. It will provide the capacity that’s needed for current customers as well as those who relocate to the STAMP site. In addition to all the equipment being new, everything’s out of the way now. If you’re a new company and you have power needs, this reconfiguration is not only off of the land parcel, but it’s set up in a way that all the delivery needs of future companies will be met.”
Bertola said moving the portion of the transmission line was a request from the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) and Executive Director Steve Hyde.
“We made sure we worked with them every step of the way,” Bertola said. “We are all set with our project. Our crews and our construction site is still active, but in terms of moving the line, everything is done.”
Future tenants will join Plug Power and Edwards Vacuum at STAMP and have clean hydropower delivered to them from the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, the GCEDC said. Delivering hydropower to STAMP aligns with New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to obtain 70% of electricity statewide from renewable sources by 2030 on the path to a zero-emission grid.
Plug Power and Edwards More will invest more than $1 billion at STAMP by for projects that will create up to 680 new, family-sustaining jobs in the emerging green hydrogen and semiconductor sectors. Plug Power is constructing North America’s largest green hydrogen manufacturing facility with a $677 million investment that will produce 74 tons of green hydrogen a day. Edwards is investing approximately $319 million to build a semiconductor dry pump manufacturing facility that the company has dubbed as its factory of the future.
“In addition to the active infrastructure construction at STAMP, the GCEDC is pleased to be supporting $1 billion of investment by Plug Power as they construct their green hydrogen manufacturing project, and Edwards as they complete due diligence for their semiconductor dry pump manufacturing project,” said GCEDC Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Jim Krencik.