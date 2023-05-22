BATAVIA — Lindsay Warner, a 2001 Notre Dame High School graduate, is returning as assistant principal as of July 1.
“We are very excited to welcome back a member of our own ND Family to such an important leadership position. Lindsay brings a passion for education, and a real love of Notre Dame. We are confident that her return brings continuity and respect to our traditions and values,” said Board of Trustees President James Sutherland.
The board said Warner brings an array of talents and skills, having been in education and leadership for many years. Her intelligence, strong interpersonal skills, and intentional, values-driven leadership style are a strong match for Notre Dame. Warner previously served as a varsity coach and faculty member at Notre Dame. She was the founder of ND’s award-winning business program and was awarded the New York State Business Teachers Association’s outstanding new business teacher in 2015. For the last six years, she has served in and out of the classroom at the WNY Tech Academy as a teacher, work-based learning coordinator, program promoter, recruiter and social media coordinator/developer.
Warner’s appointment follows the appointment, earlier this month, of Melissa Lindner as principal.
“I am grateful to have a place on the leadership team at Notre Dame,” Warner said. “Mrs. Lindner and I share common goals: to positively impact the culture of Notre Dame, model an authentic love for learning, and tirelessly promote the value of an education rooted in faith. It is an honor and privilege to be here, and I am looking forward to earning the trust and respect of this school community.”