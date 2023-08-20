Three area couples founded the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace in 1972, joining a national effort to try and bring an end to the Vietnam War. Arnold and Margaret Matlin, Lilita and Fred Lassen, and Roger and Mary Ann Smith had been gathering with other groups to oppose the war against Vietnam.
“There was no peace group in Livingston County so we said let’s start one,” recalled Arnold Matlin, a long-time pediatrician in Livingston County.
The war ended, but the group stayed on to focus on the anti-nuclear and peace struggle. In its 51st year, GVCP continues to draw attention to the threat of nuclear weapons, the costs – both fiscal and physical – of war, and the need to seek resolutions without going to war.
GVCP, with a mix of generations among its members, has also helped connect similar groups and played an instrumental role in guiding the creation of Geneseo Peace Action, a sister group to GVCP lead by SUNY Geneseo students.
“We are needed more than ever,” says Holly Adams of Hunt, who has taken a leading role in the organization in recent years. “We stand closer to the brink; closer then we ever have in my lifetime.”
Earlier this month, GVCP gathered with Rochester Chapter 23 Veterans for Peace for the GVCP’s annual vigil to remember the victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and call for the elimination of nuclear weapons. It’s a vigil that the GVCP has conducted in Avon’s Circle Park for 49 years.
Adams said she joined GVCP because she felt a need to do something.
“I needed to find like-minded people who shared my concerns about war and the military-industrial complex,” she said. “I was looking to do something to be active. It’s hard to stand by when things are happening that scare you. I needed to be part of an organization that was actively trying to realize a change.”
One of Adams’ main focuses is calling attention to The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a disarmament agreement negotiated and adopted at the United Nations in 2017. The treaty, which prohibits nuclear weapons and establishes a legal framework for the elimination of such weapons, has been signed by 92 countries, but not the United States.
Adams serves on an international committee of peace group representatives that meets monthly as it works to get the United States and other governments to sign join the treaty. The monthly calls may include like-minded folks from Germany and England and while they may not always agree on all points, Adams said, they are able to find some commonalities.
“Our goal is to get politicians, organizations and other people on board to build a wave of support for the treaty from the ground up,” Adams said. “Leaders give lip service about their concerns, but we need them to take action. The world is very dangerous.”
Members of GVCP have gathered on street corners in Geneseo braced against the blustery chill in March to note the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and call for an end of the war through negotiations - “Talk not tanks,” was the theme of the GVCP gathering, which took place among hundreds of others throughout the country.
“Anything that we do that people notice, it builds awareness,” Adams said.
In the spring, GVCP arranged for activist and author Medea Benjamin to stop in Geneseo on her book tour. Benjamin spoke about the situation in Ukraine, the long history of conflict in the region, and how even small, grassroots organizations such as GVCP can make a difference in the global discussion.
“The White House needs pressure from grassroots campaigns, and so does Congress,” she said. “How do we get Congress to act? They need to hear from us.”
Members’ voices may come from letters, emails, calls and most strongly from individuals and organizations working together to reach out to many different sectors to get their desired message heard.
“Sometimes it feels lonely, many times we are attacked,” Benjamin said. “But I feel momentum is on our side and the global community is on our side.”
Last May, GVCP marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration in Geneseo’s Highland Park that featured longtime antinuclear activist Clare Grady as a guest speaker and brought peace group representatives from across the state.
The anniversary, said Jim Anderson of Peace Action New York, “makes Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace a beacon in the movement for peace.”
“All the things people say they want, Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace have been doing,” Anderson said. “They are a classic example for anyone who organizes to see what coming out and long service mean.”
He called GVCP “inspirational in so many ways.”
“Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace represents a living testimony, a legacy to endurance and making good trouble and doing so out of a sense of humanity,” Anderson said. “Arnie and his crew are really special.”
Sally Jones of Staten Island Peace Action said groups such as GVCP were needed to “work together to solve our differences and inform our world about nuclear weapons and possible destruction.”
“Peace groups remind us that we have to figure out how to resolve our conflicts without going to war,” Jones said. “We’re not going to solve all problems, but we can remind people that we need to solve them.”
Jones said that the longevity of GVCP is notable.
“Fifty years is a couple lifetimes for some groups,” Jones said. “It takes a huge amount of dedication for a group to go one year, much less 50.”
Matlin said one of the hallmarks of GVCP is that is was formed to be – and remains – a non-partisan organization. “We push every government official for peace, not by party,” he said, noting GVCP itself is non-heirarcheral with no officers. The group rotates its conveners and values all members equally, he said.
“We are not a club; we are a peace group,” Matlin said. “We have goals and a job to do.”