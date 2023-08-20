Non-profits are a crucial component to the success of our communities.
Whether it’s an organization such as Community Action, which helps provide information about community resources like social services, senior services and support groups or Hearts for the Homeless, which help to clothe and feed the chronically homeless, non-profit organizations help meet community needs including foods, goods and resources.
Food such as Meals on Wheels and programs through the Office for the Aging offer community dining options including meals delivered directly to your loved one’s door and opportunities for the elderly friends and family members in your life to have access to a warm meal, daily.
Non-profit organizations make a difference in our communities and leave a lasting impact with how many people they’re able to help meet various needs.
Informing others
Among those impactful organizations is KMB for Answers, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to expanding awareness, knowledge, understanding, support and options for those impacted by eating disorders.
KMB for Answers, which operates out of Honeoye Falls, was initiated by Ellen Bennett, in memory of her daughter, Katlyn Mary Bennett, who passed away in 2013 at 25 years old after struggling with anorexia. Katlyn’s struggle with anorexia began as an adolescent at 11 years old.
“Eating disorders impact all of us and the general public doesn’t realize that the myths (about eating disorders) have persevered. The myths continue. Katie died 10 years ago and when she died, I didn’t know that anorexia had a 20% mortality rate. If someone told you this disease has a 20% mortality rate and in particular for women aged 14 to 25 – if everybody knew that, wouldn’t it make you think I need to understand this (eating disorders) better,” said Ellen. “Eating disorders are not a choice, people don’t want one.”
Since her daughter lost her life after her a lengthy battle with anorexia, Ellen has committed herself to informing others about the severity of eating disorders.
“Eating disorders overwhelm the individual. By the time they realize there is a problem and because these are diseases of disconnection, denial and secrecy, people don’t understand them. Sometimes somebody (a parent or guardian) may see cause for alarm but it’s often dismissed as a phase or something that gets excused away,” said Ellen.
She continued, “By the time you realize it’s a true eating disorder such as anorexia, bulimia, binge/purge or something else – the eating disorder is raging, which means it’s really entrenched and there needs to be intervention.”
KMB for Answers specializes in sharing information with schools, colleges, and struggling individuals within the community.
Ellen has spoken to middle and high schools on a local level in the GLOW region including Geneseo, Livonia, Le Roy BOCES and Rochester as well as on a national level.
She’s a lobbyist to help fight for better access and treatment for those suffering from eating disorders both at a state level in Albany and a national level in Washington, D.C. She’s also involved in the Academy for Eating Disorders, which is an international organization.
The organization also offers Teen Advisors who advocate, participate and volunteer to raise awareness in support of KMB’s mission.
“The cure is nourishment, but it takes a team – a doctor, a dietician, a counselor and maybe a psychiatrist. There is no pill,” said Ellen.
Some signs that may indicate an eating disorder are disordered eating and changes in mood and/or behavior. Ellen noted eating disorders do not discriminate and they can affect people in larger bodies as well with disorders such as anorexia or bulimia. It’s a myth that only people who are really thin could possibly have an eating disorder.
“The disease is brain based. It’s a bio-psycho-social disease with genetic underpinning,” said Ellen.
Though there is not a lot of research widely available on eating disorders, the research has increased within the last five years.
Since Katlyn’s passing 10 years ago, Ellen noted both the research pertaining to the disease and the available medical treatment for those suffering from an eating disorder as an adult has advanced.
There is still significant room to advance further, but Ellen is optimistic about the state of research and available resources.
The best way to address a possible eating disorder is to start talking about it. The age of impact for eating disorders has gotten younger and younger over the years. There is a significant percentage of 8-year-old children that are concerned they are fat. Access to social media and smart phones are a contributing factor. KMB for Answers is available to answer questions and help guide individuals to proper resources.
“We’re here to help. It all starts with a conversation. We are a resource. We share our information and raise awareness. Ask us to come speak. The most important thing is that everyone needs to be aware and we’re a first stop,” said Ellen. “Eating disorders are going to impact every single person at some point in their lives. That is the reality. The rate of diagnosis is increasing everywhere and it’s exponential.”
For more information or to contact KMB for Answers, visit KMB for answers.com or email kmbforanswers1@gmail.com. KMB for Answers also has a podcast, “Once Shattered; Picking Up the Pieces,” which focuses on a variety of mental health and eating disorders. Ellen shares the podcast with Linda and Jack Mazur.
Shattering stigmas
CASA-Trinity is one the last remaining Councils on Alcohol and Substance Abuse left in New York. The council not only helps to treat substance use disorders, but also mental health and co-occurring disorders. They help provide outreach and social help connections such as housing, food and referrals for other providers.
This month, CASA-Trinity is hosting the 5th annual Color Run/Walk 4 Recovery 5k. The event is slated for Saturday, Aug. 26 in Dansville.
The intent of the event is to help shatter the stigma associated with addiction, and to increase awareness and understanding within the community of substance use and mental health disorders. The run helps to promote the knowledge that prevention works, treatment is available, and that people can and do recover.
To register for the Color Run or for more information on CASA-Trinity, visit casa-trinity.org.