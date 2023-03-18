ALBION — The Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension is looking to build a new AgTech Center at the Orleans County Fairgrounds.
Executive Director Robert Batt of the CCE said the idea for the AgTech Center project was inspired by two different situations.
“Our robotics team has always needed a place to be able to do their STEM education and projects, and they never had a place,” he said. “They’ve done it at a ton of host sites in the community, but none of them were the perfect solution. Two, during the pandemic when all those drive-thru type opportunities were happening ... we came to feel there was not a great solution to that.”
The COVID-19 testing clinic at the Orleans County Fairgrounds required people to drive their vehicles to the exterior of the building and volunteers would sit outside in the cold.
The solution developed by Batt, Dina Barone of Mindful Media Group, and Jason Foote of CPL Engineering was to put those situations into one facility that can address both of them.
The proposed building is 3,200 square feet and is designed as a flex building. It would be located east of the education center, and traffic could be lined up from Taylor Hill Road, drive in and through the building, and drive out on Wood Road.
“The building’s interior will be a STEM/STEAM education space with movable walls to accommodate CCE’s advanced robotics program,” Barone said. “The building’s exterior includes a covered, all-weather, drive-through capable of protecting health professionals, volunteers, and the public from the outdoor elements while administering and receiving community health and support services such as food assistance, mass vaccine clinics, and mammogram clinics.”
The AgTech Center will also house the first ADA-compliant bathrooms on campus.
Batt said the AgTech Center would be able to be open all-year round, unlike the other buildings outside of the CCE office at the Fairgrounds. He added the education opportunities for the space is fantastic.
In addition to the robotics program being able to be year-round accessible, it can also be used for adult agriculture programs the Orleans County CCE has been able to bring in the county.
“I’m pretty open about letting anybody coming into the main building. So they’ve done some things in here with calves before, but having a proper space where you can do some instruction on calving would be really nice,” he said.
The project was awarded $379,000 in federal community project funding towards Phase 1 construction. They are currently seeking additional federal money to finish the project.
