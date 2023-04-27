CALEDONIA — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes has expressed her disapproval of proposed change that would see a portion of her district switching to that served by Assemblyman Steve Hawley.
The Independent Redistricting Commission, which is tasked with drawing all of New York’s legislative maps under a 2014 constitutional amendment, was ordered last year by the state courts to redraw the Assembly district maps for the 2024 election.
That process concluded late last week, and the maps are now under consideration in the state legislature, which took up the redistricting legislation Monday in preparation for a vote this week.
The Assembly overwhelmingly approved new district maps 132-13 in Monday voting. Most of the state would see few or no changes but the GLOW region is an exception.
All of Orleans County remains within the 139th District, represented by Hawley, R-Batavia. The district also extends eastward to include Scottsville in the latest drafts, and loses Akron and its surrounding communities.
The Town of Wheatland would also switch from the 133rd Assembly District served by Byrnes, R-Caledonia, to the 139th.
That drew criticism from Byrnes. She described Hawley as her colleague and friend but said Wheatland has traditionally been part of the district and that the Independent Redistricting Commission wanted it to remain.
“If it’s not broken, why ‘fix’ it?” Byrnes said in a statement. “There was no reason for the commission to change the designation for the Town of Wheatland. I am deeply disappointed this town, which has been an integral part of our Assembly District for many years, has been redistricted out. I voted no to support my town and their efforts to be part of this district.”
Otherwise across much of the state, many of the districts would remain largely the same to those passed in 2021, which are the current districts in place as drawn by the legislature and governor.
In the Capital Region, no significant changes were made — only the elimination of the 110th’s current layout that covers Westchester to Syracuse.
This marks the first time the IRC was able to successfully submit its own maps to the legislature. In 2021, the commission’s Republican and Democratic members were unable to agree and submitted two vastly different maps for Assembly, state Senate and U.S. Congress.
The bill still needs approval in the Senate, which is unlikely to reject it considering the support it saw in the Assembly, and the signature of the governor. Once signed into law, the new maps will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, and the upcoming round of elections will involve the new district lines.
With the IRC proving it can generate maps that the legislature will approve, the chances the courts will rule that it must redraw congressional maps have gone up significantly. A ruling on that issue is expected from the state Court of Appeals in the coming weeks.
