LAKEVILLE – Doug Wagner, the new CEO of ingredients plus, is looking to expand the former Sweeteners Plus from a regional provider of food distributor and processor, to a company with a national reach.

“Our vision is establishing ingredients PLUS as more than just a provider of sweetener products, pivoting into added food ingredients across our targeted markets,” said Wagner, who joined Lakeville-based ingredients PLUS in July as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1