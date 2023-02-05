Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.