LAKEVILLE – Doug Wagner, the new CEO of ingredients plus, is looking to expand the former Sweeteners Plus from a regional provider of food distributor and processor, to a company with a national reach.
“Our vision is establishing ingredients PLUS as more than just a provider of sweetener products, pivoting into added food ingredients across our targeted markets,” said Wagner, who joined Lakeville-based ingredients PLUS in July as the company’s president and chief executive officer.
“We’re doing that, in part, by leveraging our ability to handle bulk ingredients by rail, and our company-owned fleet of trucks and trailers across multiple locations,” he said.
Sweeteners Plus changed its name in November to ingredients PLUS to better reflect the company’s growth in products and services.
Building a future
Wagner has already overseen several changes at the company, including new offerings and a new facility.
“We are building a strong and sustainable company for future generations,” Wagner said. “Through investments in people and processes, diversification of our product offering, and geographical expansion to serve an expanded customer segment, we will solidify our purpose.”
Wagner replaced Jonathan Bamberger, who had served as CEO while founder Carlton Myers transitioned out of the business. Bamberg, an experienced executive with the global sweeteners industry, continues as board chairman for ingredients PLUS.
Wagner, before joining ingredients PLUS, spent nearly 16 years at Buffalo-based International Imaging Materials Inc., including nearly eight years as president and CEO of the company. He left International Imaging in June to take the ingredients PLUS post.
International Imaging Materials Inc. is described as an innovator and global manufacturer and distributor of imaging consumables, digital inks, and medical device components.
Ingredients PLUS – the new name is part of a company rebranding campaign – reflects the company’s growth from a regional provider of a core number of sweetening products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for all sizes of food and beverage makers as well as non-food industries such as pharmaceuticals, company officials said at the time the name change was announced.
The mission
Wagner, as part of his initial actions with ingredients PLUS, has been working with his executive team to create and codify ingredients PLUS’s purpose, vision, mission, and values that align with the long-term strategies of the organization.
“Our differentiator is all about the when, which means ensuring our customers’ food ingredients are delivered when and where they want them,” Wagner added. “Providing an outstanding customer experience each and every day is part of our mission.”
According to Wagner, the logistics advantage held by ingredients PLUS and the company’s opportunity to execute a diversification strategy parallel his experience as CEO with International Imaging.
At International Imaging, it was all about outperforming the competition on the customer experience and logistics and distribution capabilities, said Wagner, who also spent several years as a sales and marketing vice president with his former company.
Wagner said he was able to respect International Imaging’s core business, while moving into new areas that grew the company – which he also sees as holding true for ingredients PLUS.
Wagner said that another similarity of the two companies is the quality of the employees, their shared passion and commitment, work ethic, and desire to continue to learn and expand their capabilities.
“We’re building on ingredient PLUS’s talent, strengthening organizational development,” Wagner said.
Looking ahead
In the coming year, the company plans to launch ingredients PLUS University to focus on continuous improvement and upskilling its employees, Wagner said.
“We’re also adding several new positions to the organization, which will add expertise to our team,” Wagner said, “further enabling the achievement of our goals and strategies.”
Wagner, who received a bachelor of arts degree in international studies from West Virginia University, previously worked for Avery Dennison in such areas as business development and sales and marketing.
The former Sweeteners Plus has in recent years expanded its volume of products and added a number of positions, which at times has exceeded the demand of available workers.
The former Sweeteners Plus was founded in 1983 by the late Carlton E. Myers as a food processing plant. The company evolved into a processor and distributor of all types of liquid and dry ingredients for industries such as food, beverage and pharmaceutical.
Ingredients PLUS utilizes rail – it has its own on-site railroad facility – and distribution partners to transport products for long distances. The company uses its own fleet of multi-fuel compressed natural gas trucks to distribute products regionally.
The company also produces various specialty liquid syrups for distribution to the retail and food service industry. Its bottling facility houses a state-of-the-art bottling line that supports private-label beverage production, including kosher and organic beverage needs.
In 2008, Sweeteners Plus was awarded Livingston County Business of the Year.
Myers, who died Aug. 15, 2022, was inducted into the Rochester Business Hall of Fame.
