Threat suspect was wanted locally

ROCHESTER — State police have released more details about the alleged crimes a Rochester man committed, a man who recently was arrested for numerous larcenies in Livingston County, including that an investigation ensued after the man posted photographs of him with stolen property.

Raymond G. Girard, 34, was being investigated by state police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department earlier this month.

