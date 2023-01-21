ROCHESTER — State police have released more details about the alleged crimes a Rochester man committed, a man who recently was arrested for numerous larcenies in Livingston County, including that an investigation ensued after the man posted photographs of him with stolen property.
Raymond G. Girard, 34, was being investigated by state police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department earlier this month.
State police received tips that Gerard had been involved in numerous car break-ins not only in Livingston County but in Monroe and Wayne counties.
The tips included photographs Girard posted on social media showing him posing with stolen property, including badges, long guns, ammunition and a Ruger handgun.
At the same time, Monroe sheriff’s investigators were investigating Gerard for threats made against county employees and county executive Adam Bello.
Now it has been released that Girard also was wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated harassment for threats being made in Batavia Troop A’s region and had been accused in the November theft of a laptop in Holley, Orleans County.
The investigations led to numerous felony charges against Girard filed by both state police and Monroe County sheriff’s investigators.
He was charged by Monroe deputies with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
State police raided Girard’s house in Rochester and seized two black powder long guns, a “large amount of ammunition,” a dagger, two stolen computers and numerous stolen identification cards and credit cards.
Troopers charged Girard with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a weapon, felony criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Wednesday, Girard was hit with a more severe federal charge, being a felon in possession of ammunition, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
Girard was arrested in Livingston County in December on 13 charges related to thefts from cars in Conesus, Livonia and Springwater.
Investigations in the surrounding counties are ongoing and more charges may be filed against Girard.
