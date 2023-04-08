LE ROY — Lynne Belluscio’s new historian’s office at the Le Roy Village Hall is surrounded by history.
“I’m so tickled to be in this building because it is a Claude Bragdon building,” she said, referring to the noted architect. “The village has the original plans for it. So one of my projects and I already lined that up, is to go to the University of Rochester where they have Claude Bragdon drawings. I want to take them and compare them, and see if there is more information on them.”
The move started after New York state approved the combination of the Le Roy town and village historians into one role. Originally, Belluscio’s office was going to be in the Town Hall at 48 Main St., but that office was not handicapped accessible, and parking was difficult. So, the village offered space in its building at 3 W. Main St. on the corner of routes 5 and 19.
“This was the locker room for the women on the police force, and they had to give it up,” Belluscio said. “I promised Greg (Kellogg, Le Roy Police Chief) to do a history on the police department, which is fascinating.”
She said it became important for Le Roy to have a police department when automobiles became commonplace. The police force started growing, and then Prohibition hit, and Belluscio said she’s looking into its part in that.
In addition to the room being used as the women’s locker room for the police, it was an interrogation room.
Before it was a part of the police station, Belluscio’s office and the former courtroom housed the village’s fire trucks.
“The tower is essential for this building because when the fire department was here, that was when they had canvas hose,” she said. “They would take the fire hose and attach it to a winch, and pull it up into the tower so it could dry. Otherwise it would get moldy and disintegrate.”
People in the community donated money to put the clock in the tower.
The building itself likewise shows Bragdon’s influence.
Bragdon was a well-known architect out of Rochester, but the Le Roy Village Municipal Building was one of the last buildings he worked on.
“Of course there is a tie-in with Jell-O because Cora Woodward was the one that made sure (the village) hired Claude Bragdon to do the work,” she said. “Also made sure the land was available to put it here. So there are some interesting stories there.”
The municipal building was built in 1912 or 1913. The original village hall and fire department building on Bank Street burned down around 1909. Then Cora Woodward — of the well-known Jell-O family — wanted to make sure the community had a nice municipal building.
“She thought it was important to do that,” Belluscio said. “So she went to the village fathers and said, ‘I will acquire the property, and you have to hire a good architect. I don’t want any building.’”
The Village Board at the time hemmed and hawed before finally agreeing.
The Le Roy Village Municipal Building was actually featured in The Saturday Evening Post, and in the vault the village found a couple of prints The Saturday Evening Post they might be able to make available for those who might like one.
“Le Roy is rich (in history),” Belluscio said. “I think most communities are rich in their history. Our history kind of starts in the late 1700s.”
But what does Belluscio’s job entail?
A municipal historian’s job does not include collecting — they aren’t supposed to be a museum. However, they do have a lot of books, and Belluscio said they have a good history of the community.
“Another thing that comes up in my purview is that towns in New York state have to oversee abandoned cemeteries, and there are seven in Le Roy,” she said. “It is a major issue because the towns don’t have the money to take care of them. All they do is mow them once or twice a year, and that’s it. ... But if people are looking for people buried, they would be able to come here. We would be able to at least send them in the right direction.”
Some other municipal historians do record management, but Belluscio said she doesn’t have the staff or energy to do that. It’s not required of a municipal management. She explained records management has to do with all the government records the municipality might have — such as meeting minutes and court records.
“The other thing is that people have to keep in mind is that today’s society people moved around,” Belluscio said. “At one time you were born, you lived and you died in the same community as your family. That’s not the case anymore.”
So when you start talking about the history of the community, you cannot assume people know. They may have only lived in the area for a few years.
Municipal historians also are charged with being involved with preservation issues and should maintain records of surveys, and state and national landmark designations. Belluscio is preparing a special section in the files for preservation issues and topics.
“History is not written in stone,” Belluscio said. “It is ever changing.”