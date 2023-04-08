New historian’s office has deep history

Lynn Belluscio shows the new historian’s office in Le Roy. The location combines the town and village historian functions and has a deep history of its own.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

LE ROY — Lynne Belluscio’s new historian’s office at the Le Roy Village Hall is surrounded by history.

“I’m so tickled to be in this building because it is a Claude Bragdon building,” she said, referring to the noted architect. “The village has the original plans for it. So one of my projects and I already lined that up, is to go to the University of Rochester where they have Claude Bragdon drawings. I want to take them and compare them, and see if there is more information on them.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1