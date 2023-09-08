BATAVIA — Vickie McDonald (Chatley) began dancing at Suzanne’s School of Dance when she was 3 years old.
Later in life, she returned to the studio to pass along her knowledge as a teacher, beginning in 2010 after graduating from SUNY Geneseo with a degree in business administration. She also furthered her studies on the dance floor at Geneseo.
Now, after many years of teaching under the leadership of owner Suzanne Humel, the studio will don a new name — Miss Vickie’s Dance Studio — as McDonald is set to take the reins as the company’s new owner.
“I truly admire and respect Miss Suzanne and all that she has built over her 41 years running the studio,” said McDonald. “Not only the studio but a dance family as well that I was lucky to be a part of.”
Taking over for such an experienced instructor, such as Humel, is a challenge McDonald doesn’t take lightly.
“I am honored that she wanted me to take over for her,” said the studio’s new owner. “I’m ready to start this new chapter.”
McDonald added that while some aspects of the studio will change, much of what Humel has built over the years will remain. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, she said.
“While some things may change, my integrity, technique and love of dance will never waiver,” said McDonald. “I will continue to uphold the values have always had at the studio.”
Since she was a young girl, it’s been a goal of McDonald’s to run her own studio, and to step into her new role within such a familiar environment is like a dream come true.
“I’m truly grateful I’m able to start this new journey here with a ton of familiar faces,” she said.
Miss Vickie’s Dance Studio will provide similar offerings as in previous years under Humel’s leadership, including ballet, jazz, tap, modern, pointe, hip-hop, two-year-old classes, musical theatre and tumbling courses. The studio will also add acro, cheer dance and boys hip-hop this year.
In addition to McDonald’s guidance, Sarah Whitehead and Codie Grazioplene will also teach classes at the studio.
“We are so excited to see our returning students as well as many new faces this year,” added McDonald.
Classes at Miss Vickie’s Dance Studio begin September 12th. To sign up, email MissVickiesDance@gmail.com or call (585) 507-8876. Miss Vickie’s Dance Studio is located at 33 Center St.