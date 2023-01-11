WYOMING — Tanya Hudson has always had a love of baking.
WYOMING — Tanya Hudson has always had a love of baking.
It’s something she enjoys, making any number of products at people’s requests.
Her talents led her to officially start her Village Bakery business on Dec. 1.
And even better: Her new business also has a gluten-free focus.
Village Bakery is a 100% dedicated gluten-free kitchen. There are breads, cookies, scones, brownies, and cheesecake.
Hudson said she specializes in cakes, and does special occasion cakes and wedding cakes.
“My motto is ‘secretly gluten free’ because even people who don’t have to eat gluten free or think gluten free is nasty, they like it because they can’t tell it is gluten free,” she said.
Hudson has been baking for years, and been doing gluten free for friends and family for a long time prior to opening the bakery.
Before moving up to Wyoming from Texas, Hudson said her family was part of a large group of church friends and family where she did a lot of wedding cakes.
“I’ve been doing that for probably 20 years,” she said. “It’s just something that I enjoy.”
The idea to open a gluten free-bakery came from the idea that there are a lot of people who need to eat gluten-free or choose to. However, it is difficult to find good products which are just as good as the real thing.
Hudson said there isn’t a large selection of gluten-free products and there is nothing customizable.
“I feel like I’m able to offer a superior product in a wide range of items,” Hudson said.
What makes gluten-free baked goods different from regular baked goods is all in the flour, she said. Hudson specifically sources high quality flours which are super fine. The way the flours and starches are all put together is what sets gluten-free products apart.
Hudson is currently the only baker and Village Bakery isn’t set up for customers to pop in. She does baked goods by special order.
The business is located in a separate building from her house.
“It’s just a home bakery,” she said. “It’s not a storefront.”
Village Bakery is located at 156 Main St. in Wyoming. To contact Hudson, call or text (585) 409-7872 or e-mail gfvillagebakery@gmail.com. The Instagram is @gfvillagebakery.
