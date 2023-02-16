New public relations director joins Arc GLOW

Lisa Bors has been named Arc GLOW’s new public relations director.
“Lisa has a lot of great energy and valuable experience,” said Arc GLOW Chief Executive Officer Martin Miskell in a news release. “She’s a wonderful addition to our management team.”
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 1:32 am
Bors has an associate’s degree in non-profit management and bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Empire State College, and brings with her more than 20 years’ experience in public relations and development in higher education.
“Arc GLOW is an incredible, family-driven organization empowering people with disabilities of all ages to be valued members of the community,” Bors said. “I look forward to sharing our mission and vision and working to increase community awareness and private support.”
Lisa and her husband, Hans, live in Orleans County.
Arc GLOW, formerly The Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and Arc of Genesee Orleans, is a family-founded agency dedicated to helping people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities meet their full potential and find fulfillment in learning, personal relationships, employment, volunteerism, recreation, the arts, and more.
Arc GLOW serves more than 2,000 individuals and their families and officially became a four-county chapter in October 2021.
