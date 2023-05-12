New Save A Lot parking lot almost complete

BATAVIA — A $200,000 project to give the parking lot of Save A Lot on Ellicott Street a facelift may be done in a few days, a city official says.
Director of Public Works Brett Frank said Thursday that the lot was paved and was being striped.
“Probably by the end of next week, that will be all striped and ready to go,” he said Thursday. After that, the project will be complete.
“It’s the entire lot. The only thing that’s striped right now is the overnight parking on the corner of Jackson and Ellicott (Street) and then the portion from Batavia Tailors & Cleaners over to Save A Lot,” he said. “Now, they’re doing the majority of the east side of the parking lot today (Thursday).”
The work has been going extremely smoothly,” Frank said. Weather’s been the only issue on that so far. (There’s been) a lot of positive feedback from store owners, people that have businesses on Court Street in the BID (Business Improvement District. I think everybody’s really excited to see that get done.”