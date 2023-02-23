Tractor Supply traffic signal stirs worries

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Attorney Sean Hopkins talks about the request for a subdivision for the Tractor Supply site.

BATAVIA — A Lewiston Road resident said for traffic safety reasons, he would like to see a traffic signal at the intersection of Lewiston Road and where a road will lead into the site of a proposed Tractor Supply site.

Bill Sutton attended Tuesday night’s town Planning Board meeting to asked about the possibility of a signal there.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1