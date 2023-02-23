BATAVIA — A Lewiston Road resident said for traffic safety reasons, he would like to see a traffic signal at the intersection of Lewiston Road and where a road will lead into the site of a proposed Tractor Supply site.
Bill Sutton attended Tuesday night’s town Planning Board meeting to asked about the possibility of a signal there.
“Are we proposing any of that?” he asked.
Board members said that would be a state Department of Transportation matter.
“We’re still in the middle of a traffic study, but the initial indications are that a traffic signal’s not warranted now,” Town Engineer Steve Mountain said. “In the future, we anticipate there will be one, but that’s quite a ways out. And again, it depends on development.”
Attorney Sean Hopkins of Hopkins, Sorgi & McCarthy PLLC of East Aurora, representing developer Hix Snedeker Companies, LLC said that, fortunately or unfortunately, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) makes the decision on a traffic signal.
“When evaluating whether or not a signal is justified, believe it or not, there’s about 11 or 12 what we call warrants that they look at — traffic volumes, peak traffic volumes, peak traffic volumes, sight lines, rate of speed, etc.,” he said. “You have to meet a certain number of those before they would even consider installing a traffic signal. The other thing that’s very strange about DOT is generally speaking, they don’t allow you to install a signal prospectively. They want to see that the traffic’s there and then they will allow you to do it. That will be a topic that will need to be revisited, both in connection with this project and then obviously, hopefully (with) the future successful development of the remainder of the site.”
Hopkins said he was at the meeting pursuant to the town’s subdivision regulations. The Planning Board approved a preliminary plat, which is a map of a particular neighborhood, subdivision or tract of land.
“The reason why this project requires a subdivision ... is it falls within the definition of subdivision contained in your subdivision regulations,” Hopkins said. “What we’re simply doing is taking this much larger parcel and subdividing it into four separate parcels.”
The first parcel would be along Lewiston Road (Route 63). Hopkins said development on that parcel has not been determined.
“We think that will be a nice site. We’ll come back in front of you in the future ... with a site plan,” he said.
Another parcel is for the Tractor Supply proposed site.
“That’s been reviewed pretty extensively. The Zoning Board of Appeals previously granted variances,” Hopkins said, noting the Planning Board also declared no substantial impact after a State Environmental Quality Review. The county Planning Board also recommended approval, he said.
With the town Planning Board having voted Tuesday night for preliminary subdivision plan approval, the next step would be final subdivision plan and site plan approval. First, there will be a public hearing on the project at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Town Hall.
There is another parcel that’s part of the subdivision, Hopkins said. This parcel is about 9.45 acres, that currently has no development planned for it.
A fourth, undeveloped parcel as part of the subdivision is larger than the others.
“We think all these parcels, ultimately, would be developed. Obviously it would take time,” he said. “We think starting with Tractor Supply makes sense. That’s the user on the table. Once ... there is a commercial facility there, I think we’ll become much more attractive, of course, with the public road.”
Hopkins said the road into the site would actually be built to town specifications and dedicated to the town.
The attorney said the Tractor Supply plan includes Phase 1 — putting in the road up to the project site. Under the plans, Hopkins said, the road could be extended further.
“That will be a topic to be discussed further,” he said.
Mountain said the town doesn’t want to take dedication of the road and own it so there’s some flexibility on the final design of the buildout of that whole parcel.
Hopkins said if there was a very big user, that the town was interested in, for the larger parcel and the future road bisects the site, that would be a problem.
“That would allow that to be revisited,” he said of delaying extending the road beyond the Tractor Supply site.
Hopkins said having one point of entry and exit to the planned Tractor Supply site would comply with the state fire code.