BATAVIA — Three area counties are among the targets of City of New York lawsuit over migrant bans.
The lawsuit was announced Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix. It’s suing 31 counties along with their executive officers.
That includes Genesee County and County Manager Matt Landers; Orleans County and Chairwoman Lynne Johnson of the Orleans County Legislature; and Wyoming County and Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan of the Board of Supervisors.
The lawsuit seeks to nullify executive orders enacted by the counties which bar hotels and municipalities from accepting migrants sent from New York City. It also seeks to recoup attorneys’ fees connected to the lawsuit, along with an further relief a judge deems proper.
A news release announcing the lawsuit cited “unlawful emergency executive orders intended to prohibit New York City from arranging for even a small number of asylum seekers to stay in private hotels within their jurisdictions.”
“Since this crisis began, New York City has — virtually on its own — stepped up to provide shelter, food, clothing, and other services to asylum seekers arriving in our city,” Adams said in a statement. “We are doing our part and will continue to do our part, but we need every locality across the state to do their part as well. We have repeatedly sounded the alarm that our shelter system is at capacity and that we are out of space.
“While many communities have been overwhelmingly supportive and enthusiastic about welcoming these new arrivals to their cities and towns, some elected officials have attempted to build metaphorical walls around their localities with unlawful executive orders,” he continued. “This lawsuit aims to put an end to this xenophobic bigotry and ensure our state acts as one as we work together to manage this humanitarian crisis fairly and humanely, as we have done from the beginning and as we will continue to do.”
More than 74,000 asylum seekers had arrived within New York City’s five boroughs seeking shelter as of this past Sunday, according to Adams’ office.
More than 47,200 asylum seekers remained in shelter provided by the City of New York, with hundreds more arriving daily.
New York City has opened up more than 160 emergency sites to provide temporary shelter or respite to asylum seekers. The number of intakes daily across its different intake systems has surged from 200 to 300 to as many as 600 to 900 people at times last month.
“The City of New York is constantly searching for additional locations for temporary shelter and has reviewed more than 3,000 locations for possible shelter.”
Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties were among those which declared states of emergency last month.
Each bars municipalities, businesses and similar entities from making separate deals to transport or house migrants or asylum seekers at locations within the counties.
Each declaration cites a potential civil penalty of $2,000 daily for person being transported or housed, as long as the violation occurs.
Genesee County in its declaration said it “does not have the capacity to sustain or receive any number of migrants.”
Orleans County’s declaration cites a housing crisis due to a 178 percent increase in placement of homeless persons since July 2022, exceeding what it describes as its limited number of temporary and permanent emergency housing facilities.
“This situation is a threat to public safety,” the declaration reads.
Wyoming County’s declaration was renewed Monday.
Ryan was not able to immediately comment Wednesday meeting, citing a meeting with the Governor’s Office over the wildfire smoke situation.
Landers and Johnson could not immediately be reached for comment as of press time Wednesday evening.
Chautauqua and Niagara counties are also among those being sued.